Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/wealth management

News and resources on wealth, investment management, robo and advisor markets worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Citigroup Corporate and Investment Bank

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Asset Management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Citi wealth management pushes private bankers to record client calls - FT

Citi wealth management pushes private bankers to record client calls - FT

Citigroup now monitors the frequency at which private bankers call their clients to push for growth in the wealth management branch of the business, according to reporting from the Financial Times.

The move comes from executive from Citi’s wealth management division, Andy Seig, who migrated to the company after working in Bank of America’s wealth management wing. Seig’s objective with the new mandate was to push to sell more investment products and for employees to get paid a management fee according to their assets.

Private bankers now submit call reports on conversations with clients and are expected to speak with them every 90 days. Typically private clientele have a net worth of over $10 million.

However, the move is not without pushback from employees, some of whom believe that Citi is attempting to squeeze as much out of them as possible, and that there are more beneficial uses of their time, according to the Financial Times.

The decision comes from a need to make Citi’s wealth management department more competitive and catch up with its competitors, as chief executive Jane Fraser stated that the division “isn’t where it needs to be”.

A Citi spokesperson said: “Enhancing client experience is our number-one focus. Documenting and sharing client feedback is one way to ensure we’re delivering for them, and is a standard practice within Citi and across the industry.”

Related Companies

Citigroup Corporate and Investment Bank

Lead Channel

Wealth management

Keywords

Asset Management
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring[New Impact Study] 8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

Trending

Related News
Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations
/retail

Temenos fights back against Hindenburg report allegations

European banks are challenging the challengers
/retail

European banks are challenging the challengers

Trending

  1. Temenos shares plunge on damning report

  2. Revolut combats roaming charges with &#39;eSIM&#39;

  3. Kinnevek writes off investment in Monese

  4. Viva Wallet acquisition turns sour for JPMorgan as lawsuits filed

  5. Monzo reaches nine million customer milestone

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future