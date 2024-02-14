Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
Fordefi raises $10m crypto wallet-as-a-service

Fordefi raises $10m crypto wallet-as-a-service

Cryptocurrency firm Fordefi is launching a wallet-as-a-service offering after raising $10 million in a seed-extension round.

Electric Capital led the round with participation from Paxos and Alchemy, bringing the firm’s total seed raise to $28 million.

Fordefi has built a self-custody multi-party computation (MPC) wallet for institutions, acquiring a host of industry-leading clients and securing over $3 billion in on-chain transaction volume.

The new wallet-as-a-service (WaaS) offering enables exchanges, fintechs, and web3 businesses to offer their customers a user-owned wallet, directly within their applications.

Curtis Spencer, general partner, Electric Capital, says: “Fordefi changes the game for safe institutional access to DeFi and crypto by providing novel tools around MPC, user policies, and transaction simulation.

“Their new Wallet-as-a-Service offering extends their industry leading technology to any business wanting their customers to have the best mix of security and user experience to get on-chain.”

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

