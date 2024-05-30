Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/artificial intelligence

News and resources on artificial intelligence systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Featurespace Pay.UK Synetics Solutions

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

Pay.UK hails fraud detection pilot results

Pay.UK says a fraud detection pilot involving Visa has exceed expectations, suggesting that it could save the country's economy over £112 million a year.

APP fraud has quickly become one of the most significant types of fraud in the UK, with losses totalling around £500 million last year.

Pay.UK - which runs the UK's national retail payments system - ran the three month pilot with Visa, Synectics Solutions, Featurespace and a group of banks and PSPs.

The initiative trialled a new overlay service which will allow all UK banks and building societies to analyse money flows and use predictive intelligence to detect fraud and help prevent crime before it occurs.

Tech partners received historic Faster Payments transactional data from participating banks and PSPs under a data-sharing agreement. Each independently built machine learning models which identified suspicious activity and compared it to known fraudulent behaviours.

The pilot saw an average 40% uplift in fraud detection at a 5:1 false positive rate. This would see over £112m worth of fraud detected in a year.

Visa says its AI tool correctly identified an additional 54% of fraud and APP scams beyond those spotted by the banks' prevention systems. The US giant claims its real-time fraud detection service could potentially help save the UK economy over £330 million a year.

Pay.UK says the tool has been designed so that is can be adopted by all PSPs.

Kate Frankish, chief business development officer and anti-fraud lead, Pay.UK, says: "In 2023, the UK saw 232,429 people falling victim to fraud. To reduce the scale of the crime that is happening we need a unified approach, and this future service will be a major step forward."

Related Companies

Visa Featurespace Pay.UK Synetics Solutions

Lead Channel

Artificial Intelligence

Channels

Retail banking Security Payments

Keywords

Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Ensuring Interoperability in the Age of Global, Cross-Border e-Invoicing

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?[Webinar] Payments Modernisation: What are Financial Institutions prioritising?

Trending

Trending

  1. B2B stablecoin payments ready for take-off

  2. Ex-Citi employee files wrongful termination lawsuit alleging the bank hid data from regulators

  3. Gnosis Pay partners Visa to connect Web3 ecosystems with traditional payments

  4. ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

  5. Klarna labels CFPB BNPL rule &#39;baffling&#39;

Research
See all reports »
Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

Fraud and AML Case Management: How to Operate at the Speed of Risk

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

The Future of UK Fintech - 2015-2035

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model

Definitive Differentiators - Forging a future-proof payments model