ABN Amro on alert as supplier hit by ransomware attack

ABN Amro is warning customers that their personal details may be at risk after a ransomware attack at one its supplier.

The ransomware attack was inflicted on AddComm, which distributes documents and tokens physically and digitally to ABN Amro clients and employees.



External cybersecurity experts are currently investigating exactly what data has been stolen at AddComm. ABN Amro has temporarily discontinued its business with the firm and is writing to customers whose data may have been stolen in the attack.



"We very much regret the situation at our supplier’s and apologise wholeheartedly for it," says the bank in a statement. "At the moment, there are no indications that unauthorised parties have in fact used the data of ABN Amro clients. ABN Amro’s systems were not affected."



ABN Amro has reported the data breach to the Dutch Data Protection Authority and regulators. AddComm is preparing to file a police report.