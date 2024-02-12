Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa Conferma

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa boosts B2B digital wallet capabilities

Visa boosts B2B digital wallet capabilities

Visa is teaming up with Conferma Pay to let financial institutions add virtual corporate cards into employees’ digital wallets.

Visa says the virtual cards, which can be added to third-party wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay, will boost convenience, security and flexibility for corporate users.

The new Visa Commercial Pay Mobile will provide a commercial token account with configured payment controls. It uses tokenisation technology that Visa says minimises the risk of fraud and provides a secure payment environment, while enabling businesses to initiate transactions seamlessly.

Regions Bank is that first lender to roll out the technology for its Treasury Management customers.

Gloria Colgan, SSVP, global product, Visa Commercial Solutions, says: “We’re empowering businesses with on-demand and secure payments, giving them the flexibility and mobility of virtual, mobile transactions, which is essential in today’s dynamic business environment.”

Meanwhile, Visa Commercial Pay - already available in North America, Asia Pacific and Emea - is also expanding across the Latin America and Caribbean region.

Related Companies

Visa Conferma

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Cards
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. Worldline cuts 1400 jobs

  3. Revolut says Meta platforms are a &#39;hotbed&#39; for scams

  4. MEPs nod through ten second instant transfer rules

  5. Natwest becomes first bank accepted into UK Open Banking DPS

Research
See all reports »
8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

8 Steps to Efficient Transaction Fraud Monitoring

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future