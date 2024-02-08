Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

CBDC Metaverse Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Metaverse to place new demands on payment services - BIS

Metaverse to place new demands on payment services - BIS

The metaverse could place new demands on payment services that may be better met by central bank digital currencies and retail faster payment systems than by crypto, according to a Bank for International Settlements report.

A 2022 Citi report predicted that the Metaverse economy could be worth up to $13 trillion by 2030.

While the buzz has since subsided, the BIS says that if the metaverse does succeed there will be important implications for the digital economy that will see new demands on payment services, "for instance that they be fast, programmable and cross-border".

Metaverse promotors such as Meta have talked up the role of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins. However, the BIS paper argues for the importance of competition, interoperability, consumer protection and data privacy.

With this in mind, CBDCs and interlinked domestic fast payment systems could prove better options. The paper also raises the potential of tokenised deposits, or digital representations of commercial bank deposits in a programmable platform.

"To prevent virtual environments and money from becoming fragmented and dominated by powerful private firms, public policy would need to support efficient, interoperable payments and provide clear standards on data privacy, digital ownership and consumer protection," conclude the authors.

Read the report

Related Companies

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Retail banking Payments

Keywords

CBDC Metaverse Research/analysis
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Trending

  1. TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

  2. HSBC installs first of ten &#39;Cash Pods&#39; in town with no bank branches

  3. Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

  4. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  5. Top 5 payment stories you missed in January 2024

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up