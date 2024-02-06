Citi taps ChargeAfter for POS instalment loan product

Citi Retail Services has picked technology from embedded lending platform ChargeAfter to power its products that let merchants offer credit and instalment loans at the point of sale.

First unveiled last year, the Citi Pay products let online merchants integrate a digital-only credit card and a monthly instalment loan option into their point-of-sale experience.



Citi is tapping into ChargeAfter's Lending Hub, which helps banks bridge the gap between merchants and lenders by streamlining the process from product creation and management to deployment and distribution.



Meidad Sharon, CEO, ChargeAfter, says: “Our nimble, cutting-edge technology and rapid go-to-market tools for banks position us to support Citi Retail Services in expanding its Citi Pay products and enhance the customer experience at checkout.”