Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

VocaLink Tata Consultancy Services Pay.UK Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
TCS in running to take over UK&#39;s Faster Payments - Sky News

TCS in running to take over UK's Faster Payments - Sky News

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has emerged as a leading contender to take over the running of the UK's Faster Payments Service, according to Sky News.

TCS has "edged ahead" of current operator, Mastercard-owned Vocalink, says Sky, citing people close to the competitive procurement process.

Pay.UK is running the process as part of the UK's New Payments Architecture, which will replace the current Faster Payments and Bacs retail interbank payment system, with clearing and settlement taking place over a single purpose-built central infrastructure.

Says Pay.UK in a statement: "We have carefully examined prospective vendors and considered all relevant data, competition and regulatory requirements. We are now going through the necessary regulatory non-objection and assurance process. We will not comment further while the process is ongoing."

The process will also need to be reviewed by the Payment Systems Regulator and the Bank of England. However, it is currently paused while the government carries out its recently announced Visions for Payments strategy.

Related Companies

VocaLink Tata Consultancy Services Pay.UK Payment Systems Regulator

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your tickeJoin us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Trending

Trending

  1. One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

  2. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  3. Mastercard supercharges fraud detection with GenAI

  4. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

  5. Another one bites the dust: Kikapay goes under

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up