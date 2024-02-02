Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Banorte

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Banorte launches bineo, the first completely digital bank in Mexico

Banorte launches bineo, the first completely digital bank in Mexico

Chairman of Grupo Financiero Banorte, Carlos Hank Gonzalez, has launched bineo, the first fully digital bank in Mexico.

Bineo is the first digital bank to have a multiple banking institution licence authorised by the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), and is supported by Mexico’s Central Bank (Banxico) and the Mexican Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB). Endorsement from IPAB protects user savings to up to 400 thousand UDIS (investment units), equal to over 3 million pesos.

González commented: "The launch of bineo is a great milestone in the history of Grupo Financiero Banorte that will allow us to meet all needs: those who prefer a human-digital combination and those who seek 100% digital banking, with the financial security that has always characterized the institution."

Users of the new digital bank will be able to become customers online and make a bimeo Total or Light Account. The Total Account will allow unlimited deposits, while the Light Account has a monthly cap of 3000 UDIS, equivalent to 24,000 pesos.

With a bineo account, users will be able to use both a digital and physical card and will have a bineo pocket feature that allows them to allocate savings to meet goals. The physical debit card can be used at over 10,000 Banorte ATMs and is made from biodegradable materials.

The bineo loan will allow users to request an entirely digital loan from 5,000 to 200,000 MXN with access to competitive rates and repayments between six to 24 months using the app, and have instant access to the money in their account.

Francisco Martha, CEO of digital business development at Grupo Financiero Banorte, stated: "At bineo, we understand the context and preferences of users. We use artificial intelligence to offer innovative and customisable products and functionalities that adapt to their needs and lifestyle. In addition, bineo uses cutting-edge technology to provide the highest levels of security and attention."

Víctor Moya, CEO of bineo, added: "We imagine a bank that puts people at the centre, and we created it! We think in a different way of managing finances, where personalisation is the heart of what we do. bineo will offer new products and services based on customer needs so as not to confine them to a product designed by us."

Related Companies

Banorte

Lead Channel

Retail banking

Channels

Payments

Keywords

Cards Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Amazon Mexico adds Kueski BNPL payment option
/payments

Amazon Mexico adds Kueski BNPL payment option

Latin American payments startup Pomelo raises $40m
/startups

Latin American payments startup Pomelo raises $40m

Nu Mexico lets customers receive payments from US via WhatsApp

11 Jan

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. One-in-three consumers falling victim to APP fraud - Visa

  3. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

  4. Deutsche Bank to slash 3500 jobs

  5. US falling behind peers on CBDC progress, warns think tank

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up