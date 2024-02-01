Amazon's Just Walk Out technology makes debut at Australian student campus

The Canberra Institute of Technology Student Association (CITSA) has become the first educational establishment in the Southern Hemisphere to implement Amazon's Just Walk Out technology in the campus store.

CITSA has hired Cognizant to implement the system, which will provide a fast, contactless retail experience for students who can enter the on-campus store, get what they need, and leave, while avoiding queues and checkouts.



Andrew Scotford, CEO of the CIT Student Association, says: “Many CIT students balance work, study, and training, so flexibility and accessibility are important. Many students living on the CIT Bruce Campus lack easy access to nearby shopping. Café YalaPlus now offers convenient access to food, beverages, and other essential items.”



The checkout-free system is designed to provide a 24-hour service that reduces friction at peak shopping hourr, while streamlining inventory management for the Student Association.



Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology at Amazon, comments: “We’re delighted to collaborate with the Student Association to introduce Just Walk Out technology at Café YalaPlus, a first-of-its-kind implementation in a higher education institution in the Southern Hemisphere. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will deliver a new level of convenience to students, enabling them to easily access refreshments day and night.”

