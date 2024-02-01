Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Cognizant Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon&#39;s Just Walk Out technology makes debut at Australian student campus

Amazon's Just Walk Out technology makes debut at Australian student campus

The Canberra Institute of Technology Student Association (CITSA) has become the first educational establishment in the Southern Hemisphere to implement Amazon's Just Walk Out technology in the campus store.

CITSA has hired Cognizant to implement the system, which will provide a fast, contactless retail experience for students who can enter the on-campus store, get what they need, and leave, while avoiding queues and checkouts.

Andrew Scotford, CEO of the CIT Student Association, says: “Many CIT students balance work, study, and training, so flexibility and accessibility are important. Many students living on the CIT Bruce Campus lack easy access to nearby shopping. Café YalaPlus now offers convenient access to food, beverages, and other essential items.”

The checkout-free system is designed to provide a 24-hour service that reduces friction at peak shopping hourr, while streamlining inventory management for the Student Association.

Jon Jenkins, vice president of Just Walk Out technology at Amazon, comments: “We’re delighted to collaborate with the Student Association to introduce Just Walk Out technology at Café YalaPlus, a first-of-its-kind implementation in a higher education institution in the Southern Hemisphere. Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology will deliver a new level of convenience to students, enabling them to easily access refreshments day and night.”

Related Companies

Cognizant Amazon

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: Join us at Money20/20 Europe 2024 - 4-6 June, Amsterdam | Use code FEX200 to save €200 on your ticket

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Cognizant

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love[Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Trending

Related News
Amazon rolls out palm payment tech to 500+ Whole Food Market stores
/payments

Amazon rolls out palm payment tech to 500+ Whole Food Market stores

Amazon One rolls out age verification so you can buy beer with just your palm
/payments

Amazon One rolls out age verification so you can buy beer with just your palm

Trending

  1. How Prioritising Financial Wellbeing Bolsters Employee Engagement

  2. Mastercard bids to kill passwords with new biometric service

  3. PayPal unveils AI-based products

  4. PayPal to axe 2500 jobs

  5. Could CBDCs help prevent fraud?

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up