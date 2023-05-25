Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Amazon One rolls out age verification so you can buy beer with just your palm

Amazon One rolls out age verification so you can buy beer with just your palm

Amazon has added age verification capabilities to its palm reading technology, enabling eligible shoppers to buy alcohol with a wave of their hand - without having to dig into their wallets for ID.

Customers already enrolled in Amazon One can take advantage of the age verification feature by going online and uploading a photo of the front and back of their government-issued ID and a selfie.

Amazon stresses that it does not store customers’ government-issued IDs, which are verified by an ISO 27001-certified identity verification provider.

Then, when buying alcohol at a participating outlet, the customer can hover their palm over an Amazon One device. The bartender will see a “21+” message along with the customer-uploaded selfie on the screen. The customer then hovers their palm again to make the payment.

Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies Major League Baseball team, will be the first location to offer the age verification capability.

Alison Birdwell, CEO, Aramark Sports + Entertainment, says: "Consumer preferences are ever evolving and demand for faster service models continues to grow.

"Amazon One’s latest capability directly responds to those demands by delivering a new level of convenience to the age verification process, shortening the time it takes to make an alcohol purchase, and improving the overall guest experience at Coors Field."

