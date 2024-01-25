Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Mondu plots European expansion

Mondu plots European expansion

Berlin-based B2B buy now, pay later startup Mondu is set to expand across Europe after securing €30 million in debt financing from Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank.

The latest financing boosts a €20 million credit facility from VVRB in October.

Mondu is looking to move into more European markets this year after a busy 2023 which saw it register with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and launch its services with over 25 British businesses.

The UK launch came on the heels of expansion into the Netherlands and Austria, while the company is also open to buyers in Belgium and France.

Philipp Povel, co-CEO, Mondu, says: "This financing will significantly bolster our European expansion, enabling us to ramp up expansion across the European market and develop additional payment solutions to benefit business customers."

