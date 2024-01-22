Financial Cloud Summit 2024: First speakers announced!

The 2024 Financial Cloud Summit is set to take place on March 7th, 2024 at King’s Place in London.

This year’s conference is all about helping decision makers across the banking, payments and fintech sectors to bridge the cloud strategy, migration and optimisation gap. Gone are the days of hesitance to cloud – in today’s digital world, every organisation handling core business-critical workloads across payments, clearing and settlement must utilise cloud.



FCS 2024 will bring together a diverse group of leaders in the sector and the agenda will be split into what the Finextra community perceives as the three core stages of cloud usage: Strategy, Migration and Optimisation.



Considering inflation rates, the possibility of a recession and the rising cost of skills, the agenda will also address how cloud usage has shifted in 2024 and how global companies are being impacted by macroeconomic trends.



We are excited to announce the first wave of speakers for the Financial Cloud Summit 2024:

Roger Berger, head of fintech, BNP Paribas

Dr Dara Sosulski, head of AI and model management, HSBC

Charalampos Margaritis, Group COO, Piraeus Bank

Thomas Barkias, senior supervisor, European Central Bank

Tom Harris, Group CTO, Clearbank

Sophie Bolland, head of loud enterprise risk, Lloyds Banking Group

•Dr Mario Menz, Guildhall School of Business and Law, London Metropolitan University

Charlie Wood, chief architect, Mettle

Michał Górski, chief architect, Northmill Bank

More to be announced closer to the conference.



Learn more about Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit and register to attend here.