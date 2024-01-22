Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cloud

News and resources on cloud strategy, selection, build, migration and operation for banks and fintechs.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Innovation Mainframe
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Financial Cloud Summit 2024: First speakers announced!

Financial Cloud Summit 2024: First speakers announced!

The 2024 Financial Cloud Summit is set to take place on March 7th, 2024 at King’s Place in London.

This year’s conference is all about helping decision makers across the banking, payments and fintech sectors to bridge the cloud strategy, migration and optimisation gap. Gone are the days of hesitance to cloud – in today’s digital world, every organisation handling core business-critical workloads across payments, clearing and settlement must utilise cloud.

FCS 2024 will bring together a diverse group of leaders in the sector and the agenda will be split into what the Finextra community perceives as the three core stages of cloud usage: Strategy, Migration and Optimisation.

Considering inflation rates, the possibility of a recession and the rising cost of skills, the agenda will also address how cloud usage has shifted in 2024 and how global companies are being impacted by macroeconomic trends.

We are excited to announce the first wave of speakers for the Financial Cloud Summit 2024:

  • Roger Berger, head of fintech, BNP Paribas
  • Dr Dara Sosulski, head of AI and model management, HSBC
  • Charalampos Margaritis, Group COO, Piraeus Bank
  • Thomas Barkias, senior supervisor, European Central Bank
  • Tom Harris, Group CTO, Clearbank
  • Sophie Bolland, head of loud enterprise risk, Lloyds Banking Group
  • •Dr Mario Menz, Guildhall School of Business and Law, London Metropolitan University
  • Charlie Wood, chief architect, Mettle
  • Michał Górski, chief architect, Northmill Bank

More to be announced closer to the conference.


Learn more about Finextra’s Financial Cloud Summit and register to attend here.

 

Lead Channel

Cloud

Channels

Retail banking DevOps Wholesale banking Start ups

Keywords

Innovation Mainframe
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Related News
Financial Cloud Summit 2024: What’s driving banks to the cloud?
/cloud

Financial Cloud Summit 2024: What’s driving banks to the cloud?

Financial Cloud Summit 2024: A look back at our 2023 conference
/cloud

Financial Cloud Summit 2024: A look back at our 2023 conference

Trending

  1. Apple offers to open up NFC payments access to settle EU antitrust probe

  2. Sainsbury&#39;s to wind down core banking business

  3. Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

  4. JPMorgan faces rising number of hacking attempts

  5. India partners Google Pay to take UPI global

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up