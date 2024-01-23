Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Hong Kong banks take on SMS scammers

Hong Kong banks are joining an SMS sender registration scheme designed to help customers avoid falling for scam texts.

The scheme will see participating banks use registered SMS sender IDs with the prefix "#" to send messages to local subscribers of mobile services. Texts with sender IDs containing "#" but not sent by registered senders will be screened out by telcos.

The scheme, backed by regulators and the police, was launched in December with telcos. Now 28 retail and virtual banks - including Ant Bank, DBS and Standard Chartered - are signing on.

Luanne Lim, chairman, Hong Kong Association of Banks, says: "The HKAB welcomes the SMS Sender Registration Scheme, which will help combat malicious spoof messages. By utilising the registered SMS sender IDs, participating banks can strengthen client protection against fraudulent SMS messages.

"In the face of ever-evolving scam tactics, the banking industry will continue to collaborate closely with relevant parties to combat frauds through technological advancements and customer education."

