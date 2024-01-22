Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

11:FS Foundry

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
11:FS hires Jamie Campbell to run new fintech fund and incubator

11:FS hires Jamie Campbell to run new fintech fund and incubator

Challenger consultancy 11:FS is to launch a new fintech venture fund and accelerator spearheaded by Jamie Campbell, formerly of Bud and founder of Fronted.

11:FS will tap into its experience building startups from Starling, Monzo, Tandem, and Nutmeg to guide portfolio companies and startups as they progress through the incubator.

The 11:FS team has also worked with some of the biggest incumbent banks to deliver digital propositions like Mettle with Natwest, Mox and Trust Bank with Standard Chartered.

David Brear, group CEO & co-founder of 11:FS, comments: “While most accelerators are just show and pony parades to let big organisations 'feel' innovative, we are here to connect the dots with people who have already shaped the industry globally, not just produced powerpoints about it."

He says the consultancy has a "string of massive banks" looking at co-investment in the fund.

Speaking of his appointment, Campbell says: “All fintech founders face challenges: go-to-market planning, customer acquisition, scaling with partners, technology sourcing and building, accessing good market intelligence, navigating regulation, and accessing funding. 11:FS VC is where the solution to all those pinch points converge. Graduates of our programme will leave with some seriously unfair advantages.”

Related Companies

11:FS Foundry

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Trending

Related News
11:FS cuts Foundry jobs
/people

11:FS cuts Foundry jobs

Trending

  1. Apple offers to open up NFC payments access to settle EU antitrust probe

  2. Sainsbury&#39;s to wind down core banking business

  3. JPMorgan faces rising number of hacking attempts

  4. Wise accuses high street banks of hidden exchange rate fees

  5. India partners Google Pay to take UPI global

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up