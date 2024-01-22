11:FS hires Jamie Campbell to run new fintech fund and incubator

Challenger consultancy 11:FS is to launch a new fintech venture fund and accelerator spearheaded by Jamie Campbell, formerly of Bud and founder of Fronted.

11:FS will tap into its experience building startups from Starling, Monzo, Tandem, and Nutmeg to guide portfolio companies and startups as they progress through the incubator.



The 11:FS team has also worked with some of the biggest incumbent banks to deliver digital propositions like Mettle with Natwest, Mox and Trust Bank with Standard Chartered.



David Brear, group CEO & co-founder of 11:FS, comments: “While most accelerators are just show and pony parades to let big organisations 'feel' innovative, we are here to connect the dots with people who have already shaped the industry globally, not just produced powerpoints about it."



He says the consultancy has a "string of massive banks" looking at co-investment in the fund.



Speaking of his appointment, Campbell says: “All fintech founders face challenges: go-to-market planning, customer acquisition, scaling with partners, technology sourcing and building, accessing good market intelligence, navigating regulation, and accessing funding. 11:FS VC is where the solution to all those pinch points converge. Graduates of our programme will leave with some seriously unfair advantages.”