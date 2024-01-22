Perenna to offer green discount for customers who decarbonise their homes

Long-term mortgage lender Perenna is to offer cheaper loans to customers who commit to an energy efficient upgrade to their homes.

The fintech, working in conjunction with Heatio and Energy Systems Catapult, has secured funding from the UK Government for the project which will be used to launch its Perenna Retrofit Mortgage to the market.



The project is funded by the Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) under the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero as part of the department’s Green Home Finance Accelerator (GHFA). The GHFA was established to support the design and development of innovative green finance products that incentivise domestic energy efficiency and low carbon heating retrofit.



According to the UK Green Building Council, nearly every existing property in the UK will need some sort of retrofit, which is equivalent to 29 million homes. The Climate Change Committee estimates that an investment of about £250 billion will be needed to fully decarbonise homes by 2050.



Unlike other green mortgages, the Perenna Retrofit Mortgage will focus on homes that need to be upgraded, rather than homes which are already energy efficient.



Perenna will offer consumers its flexible long-term fixed rate mortgage, launched in Q4 2023, with the additional benefits of a green rate discount, being rewarded for lowering energy usage. Customers who complete a qualifying retrofit will see their mortgage switched to a lower rate for the rest of their term.



For some customers with larger mortgages, Perenna believes the green discount could save them over £60 per month, £720 per year, and £21,600 over 30 years.



The mortgage will also offer a data-driven, digital approach to energy assessment, with installation and savings verification through a home energy management system (HEMS) from Heatio. Once the product is live, Energy Systems Catapult will conduct qualitative and quantitative research on the consumer experience of the proposition at key touchpoints.



The project will last for 12 months. The consortium plans to launch its pilot in summer 2024.



Arjan Verbeek, founder and CEO, Perenna says, “Perenna wants to change the narrative on renewable energy technologies. There are too many obstacles currently to retrofitting a property, with confusing offers and unclear steps on what to do. This needs to change if we want to solve one of the biggest challenges for achieving net zero.”