Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Perenna

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Perenna opens waitlist on $52 million fund raise

Perenna opens waitlist on $52 million fund raise

UK mortgage lending startup Perenna has raised $52 million within weeks of securing an unrestricted banking licence.

Perenna secured a restricted banking licence last year and raised a £25 million Series A from Silverstripe IAG.

Full FCA and PRA approval along with the new equity investment from Silverstripe and previous investors will enable the firm to introduce its long-term fixed rate mortgage products to the UK, a market typically dominated by variable and short-term fixed rate packages.

Despite challenging conditions in the wider early stage funding market, Perenna has riased a total of $90 million since its inception in 2020.

Arjan Verbeek, CEO and co-founder, Perenna comments: “This successful fundraise, set against the backdrop of a challenging fundraising market is a clear testament to the strength of our unique approach and the significant opportunity to reimagine the structure of the UK mortgage market."

Proceeds from the fundraise will see the business launch the Perenna Mortgage, offering 20-30 year fixed rate products, to a 5,000 + waitlist. Eligible waitlist applicants will be invited to apply over the coming weeks with the business opening up to the wider public later this year.

At the heart of Perenna’s approach is a funding model that, rather than relying on retail deposits, is driven by the issuance of covered bonds that unlock access to the UK mortgage market for institutional investors seeking long-term stable income.

Says Verbeek: “With over £3tn of investor monies having no efficient access to the UK mortgage market, our covered bond platform will unlock this, enabling them to generate sustainable risk-adjusted returns whilst also delivering better outcomes for homeowners across the country."

Related Companies

Perenna

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mortgage processing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Financial Crime: How regulators are cooperating to combat financial crime

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Related News
UK startup Perenna secures banking licence from the FCA and PRA
/startups

UK startup Perenna secures banking licence from the FCA and PRA

Mortgage lending startup Perenna to offer lifetime fixes
/startups

Mortgage lending startup Perenna to offer lifetime fixes

Perenna raises $10m to bring fixed for life mortgages to the UK

18 Jan 2021

Trending

  1. Mercedes transforms car into payment device

  2. EPI dubs new digital wallet &#39;wero&#39;

  3. Citi seeks global head of instant payments

  4. Curve secures &#163;133 million in Series C, signals 2024 profitability

  5. NatWest suffers ATM glitch

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale