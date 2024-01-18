Hawk AI hires HSBC vet Shearer

German RegTech Hawk AI has brought in HSBC compliance veteran Michael Shearer as chief solution officer.

Founded in 2018, Hawk AI's surveillance platform helps financial institutions detect and prevent fraud and money laundering. The firm, which raised $17 million in Series B funding last year, counts Banco do Brasil Americas, Mambu, Visa, and Lexis Nexis among the firms it has worked with.



Shearer joins after nearly a decade at HSBC, where he was most recently group head of compliance product management, playing a pivotal role in equipping the bank with advanced systems, tools, and data to manage financial crime risk.



Prior to HSBC, he spent 20 years working in government intelligence and counter terrorism



Says Shearer: "I’ve seen a broad range of technology during my 30 years in intelligence and banking, and Hawk’s solutions for AML and fraud are the real deal - engineered for the future and delivered by an extraordinarily talented team with deep industry knowledge.”