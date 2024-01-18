Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HAWK.AI

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Hawk AI hires HSBC vet Shearer

Hawk AI hires HSBC vet Shearer

German RegTech Hawk AI has brought in HSBC compliance veteran Michael Shearer as chief solution officer.

Founded in 2018, Hawk AI's surveillance platform helps financial institutions detect and prevent fraud and money laundering. The firm, which raised $17 million in Series B funding last year, counts Banco do Brasil Americas, Mambu, Visa, and Lexis Nexis among the firms it has worked with.

Shearer joins after nearly a decade at HSBC, where he was most recently group head of compliance product management, playing a pivotal role in equipping the bank with advanced systems, tools, and data to manage financial crime risk.

Prior to HSBC, he spent 20 years working in government intelligence and counter terrorism

Says Shearer: "I’ve seen a broad range of technology during my 30 years in intelligence and banking, and Hawk’s solutions for AML and fraud are the real deal - engineered for the future and delivered by an extraordinarily talented team with deep industry knowledge.”

Related Companies

HAWK.AI

Lead Channel

People

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Security Wholesale banking

Keywords

Money Laundering
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential[Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Trending

Trending

  1. JPMorgan faces rising number of hacking attempts

  2. India partners Google Pay to take UPI global

  3. TrueLayer first to participate in SEPA Payment Account Access Scheme

  4. 10x Banking gets capital injection

  5. Santander hoovers up tech talent for digital overhaul

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up