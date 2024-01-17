Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Wise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Wise upgrades guidance as Q3 customer numbers surge

Wise upgrades guidance as Q3 customer numbers surge

Cross-border payments firm Wise continued to rack up new customers in Q3, leading to a 40% increase in income to £375.1 million.

In a trading update, the firms say active customers grew 30% YoY to 7.5 million, driven by increased adoption of the Wise Account and multi-feature usage.

Active personal customers increased 30% YoY to 7.1 million, and active business customers increased 23% YoY to 392k.

Alongside this growth, approximately half of all personal and business customers now use multiple features, such as their Wise card as well as the money sending app.

As a result revenue increased 23% to £276.6 million, while Wise Account balances increased 28% YoY to £12.9b billion. Cross-border volume was £30.6 billion, an increase of 16% YoY.

Reflecting the continued strong growth, Wise has upgraded FY24 income guidance to 42-44%, from previous guidance of 33-38%.

Kristo Käärmann, co-founder and chief executive officer, reflects on progress: "We've sped up global USD payments by optimising payouts with one of our banking partners and expanded our Wise Interest Asset offering in seven European markets including France and Spain. Customers in these markets holding USD with Wise can now opt in to earn a return on these balances too. We also progressed with more platform partners, adding UK business bank; Allica Bank, leading digital travel platform; Agoda, and global spend management solution Payhawk among others. This progress speaks to the strength of our fundamentals, leading to continued strong financial performance."

Related Companies

Wise

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Payment Processors: Find the one you really love

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future[New Event Report] Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Trending

Related News
HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app
/payments

HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

Wise pre-tax profits quadruple for H1 2023
/payments

Wise pre-tax profits quadruple for H1 2023

Wise shares up as profit guidance hiked

12 Oct 2023

Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

20 Sep 2023

Fintechs demand end to hidden bank fees in international payments

19 Jul 2023

Wise buoyed by rising interest rates and customer growth

18 Jul 2023

Trending

  1. Global fintech funding halves

  2. Nu Mexico lets customers receive payments from US via WhatsApp

  3. TrueLayer first to participate in SEPA Payment Account Access Scheme

  4. USDC issuer Circle files for IPO

  5. 10x Banking gets capital injection

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up