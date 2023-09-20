Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Swift Wise

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

Sibos 2023: Wise and Swift move to put hero-villain narrative to bed

Wise’s new collaboration with Swift could make the money transfer giant’s own app redundant, believes CEO Kristo Käärmann. That’s his objective.

The deal, unveiled this week at Sibos, means that financial institutions and their customers can send payments securely via Swift to complete seamlessly over Wise.

To mark the agreement, Käärmann joined Swift chief Javier Pérez-Tasso on stage, dispelling, the latter joked, the hero-villain narrative that has long surrounded the relationship. Behind the scenes, Pérez-Tasso reminded the audience, there has always been cooperation between different players in order to ensure a smooth customer experience.

There will be no Zuckerberg-Musk antics, he warned anyone hoping for fireworks.

Wise, once a scrappy upstart that brashly called out traditional banks for “ripping off” their customers, has spent the last few years building a successful platform business that has signed up around 70 lenders.

The new Swift deal will bring Wise closer still to the establishment as the sector moves towards ever-increasing cooperation.

“Today we have tens of millions of people downloading our app and onboarding, going to all the faff of managing their bank and wise. Maybe what this collaboration helps us to do is…you can get the same experience from the bank and you don’t have to use our app. That would be my objective from this collaboration,” said Käärmann.

“The banks would agree with that,” concurred Pérez-Tasso.

For Steve Naude, MD of Wise Platform, greater cooperation is logical: Swift and Wise are working towards the same goal - making global payments as simple, fast, transparent and cheap as possible for the end users.

Similarly for Swift, while this kind of cooperation may have been surprising in the past, it now makes sense to embrace former outsiders. The Wise agreement is likely to be just the first of several, suggested Pérez-Tasso.

Related Companies

Swift Wise

Lead Channel

Sibos

Channels

Retail banking Payments Wholesale banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Sustainable Finance Live: Placing cities at the centre of the climate change discussion

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

sponsored

Swift

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023[New Report] The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

Trending

Trending

  1. Visa launches global cross-border money movement package

  2. Sibos 2023: Swift announces Wise partnership

  3. Swift begins beta tests of CBDC connector

  4. Revolut launches Swift challenger RevTag

  5. SBI extends Ripple XRP to new remittance corridors

Research
See all reports »
The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023

The Future of Fintech in Latin America 2023