PayPal names Barclays vet Bladon UK CEO

PayPal names Barclays vet Bladon UK CEO

PayPal has hired Barclays managing director of customer and digital, Simon Bladon, as its UK CEO.

In addition to the UK CEO role, which is subject to regulatory approval, Bladon becomes VP, global entity management.

Bladon is a Barclays veteran, joining the bank in 2010 as head of legal for Emea. In 2018 he helped establish Barclays Ventures, where he led incubation of law tech solutions and helped overhaul the bank's engagement model with fintechs.

Returning to the main bank in 2021, his most recent position was MD, customer and digital - head of operations and control, and lead for implementation of the FCA Consumer Duty.

Confirming his move on LinkedIn, he says: "PayPal is an organisation with incredible heritage, reach and ambition to help millions of people and small businesses fulfill their dreams, ambitions and goals through accessing and thriving in the global financial economy.

"I’m very much looking forward to meeting my new colleagues and together playing a part in realising PayPal’s mission in the UK."

