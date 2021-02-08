Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Predictions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Tesla bet sparks bitcoin surge

Tesla bet sparks bitcoin surge

Bitcoin hit a record high on Monday after Elon Musk's electric car maker Tesla revealed that it has bought about $1.5 billion of the cryptocurrency and will soon let buyers purchase vehicles using it.

Bitcoin's price topped $44,000, up more than 12% in morning trading on the news, buried in Tesla's annual report.

The report says Tesla has "invested an aggregate $1.50 billion in bitcoin," adding that it "may acquire and hold digital assets from time to time or long term".

Meanwhile, the company plans to accept bitcoin payments for its products "in the near future".

Last week Musk said on audio app Clubhouse that "I do at this point think bitcoin is a good thing. I am a supporter," adding that the cryptocurrency is "on the verge of getting broad acceptance by conventional finance people". In January the tech mogul changed the bio of his Twitter account, which has 46 million followers, to include #bitcoin.

While Tesla appears to be making a serious bet on bitcoin, Musk has seemed more preoccupied with its jokey, meme-ified sibling Dogecoin.

Dogecoin rallied 65% on Sunday to hit a market value of over $10 billion after the billionaire spent several days tweeting about it to his 46 million followers.

Nearly two and a half million people voted in a Musk Twitter poll offering the choice of dogecoin or all other crypto combined as the "future currency of the Earth". Dogecoin secured 71.3%.

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Predictions
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar On-Demand] Trust over Tools: How to Stop Misinterpreting Consumer Desires

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021, [New Report][New Report] The Future of Regulation 2021

Trending

Related News
Forget bitcoin, card firms should embrace stablecoin payments - Gartner
/crypto

Forget bitcoin, card firms should embrace stablecoin payments - Gartner

Bitcoin may 'break down altogether' - BIS chief
/crypto

Bitcoin may 'break down altogether' - BIS chief

Existing digital currencies unlikely to last says BofE governor Bailey

26 Jan

As bitcoin passes $20,000 for first time, Coinbase files for public listing

18 Dec 2020

Trending

  1. NatWest to convert all debit cards to Mastercard

  2. Revolut to move to permanent remote working model

  3. HMRC awards Open Banking contract to Ecospend

  4. UK customers facing iban discrimination on EU payments

  5. InvestCloud accelerates past $1bn valuation

Research
See all papers »
The Future of Regulation 2021

The Future of Regulation 2021

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

Solving onboarding - The catalyst in creating a unique end-to-end client relationship

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?

What will drive the journey towards cashlessness and digitalisation?