Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

Visa has launched a Web3 loyalty engagement offering to help firms reward customers not just for their purchases but for their engagement and interactions.

Citing research from the Loyalty Report, Visa says that people now have heightened expectations about the value they receive from loyalty programmes beyond traditional points-based benefits.



The payments giant has teamed up with SmartMedia Technologies on an enterprise platform that promises to bridge Web2 with Web3 and can be customised to create curated experiences and offers for consumers.



Brands can engage customers by providing a digital wallet where they can apply rewards - such as perks and benefits - towards virtual, digital, or real-world experiences, in various sectors such as travel and sports.



Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, SVP, global head of issuing solutions, Visa, says: "Imagine earning a unique digital collectible, whether it's from purchasing tickets for a sports event or participating in an augmented reality treasure hunt.



"Our new innovative digital loyalty solution empowers brands to reward customers not only for their transactions but for their active engagement, paving the way for secure, seamless and immersive digital and real-world experiences at their fingertips."