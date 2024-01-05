Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

Visa unveils Web3 customer loyalty platform

Visa has launched a Web3 loyalty engagement offering to help firms reward customers not just for their purchases but for their engagement and interactions.

Citing research from the Loyalty Report, Visa says that people now have heightened expectations about the value they receive from loyalty programmes beyond traditional points-based benefits.

The payments giant has teamed up with SmartMedia Technologies on an enterprise platform that promises to bridge Web2 with Web3 and can be customised to create curated experiences and offers for consumers.

Brands can engage customers by providing a digital wallet where they can apply rewards - such as perks and benefits - towards virtual, digital, or real-world experiences, in various sectors such as travel and sports.

Kathleen Pierce-Gilmore, SVP, global head of issuing solutions, Visa, says: "Imagine earning a unique digital collectible, whether it's from purchasing tickets for a sports event or participating in an augmented reality treasure hunt.

"Our new innovative digital loyalty solution empowers brands to reward customers not only for their transactions but for their active engagement, paving the way for secure, seamless and immersive digital and real-world experiences at their fingertips."

Related Companies

Visa

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Marketing
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024[New Impact Study] AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC to take on Wise with launch of money transfer app

  2. Monese racks up losses; warns on going concern status

  3. Starling&#39;s chief banking officer Helen Bierton departs for Lloyds

  4. ECB to run first cyber resilience stress tests

  5. Chase UK aims for profitability in 2025

Research
See all reports »
AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

AI and Cloud: The Proving Ground for Regulatory Resilience in 2024

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Cloud innovation paves path to the future

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up

Payments: The key to unlocking new ecosystems and why merchant services are on the up