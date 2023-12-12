Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Paymentology hires former Marqeta exec Jeff Parker as CEO

Paymentology hires former Marqeta exec Jeff Parker as CEO

Global card issuer and processor Paymentology has hired Jeff Parker, the former SVP and managing director of Marqueta, as its new CEO.

Paymentology's technology stack covers both the issuing and processing of physical or virtual cards for banks, fintechs and telcos, including debit, prepaid, credit and BNPL

The firm has been operating with interim co-CEOs Abe Smith and Angy Watson, since May 2023, following the elevation of former CEO Rowan Brewer to the chairmanship.

In his previous role at Marqeta, Parker was responsible for building the company’s go-to-market and operational functions internationally and advancing the company’s service offerings in its key markets across Europe and Apac.

Prior to this, Parker was CEO at international payments company World First, driving its international expansion in advance of its sale to China's Ant Group

Parker has also held senior positions at Macquarie Bank, JP Morgan, Accenture & OFX.

Of his new role, Parker says: "My focus will be on building Paymentology’s position as the global neo-processor of choice for fintechs, telcos, corporates and challenger banks. Together, we will continue our growth trajectory, ensuring that Paymentology continues to provide next-generation payment solutions on a global scale."

