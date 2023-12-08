Fujitsu partners with Palantir Technologies to boost business transformation

Sustainable digital transformation company Fujitsu has allied with Palantir Technologies to boost business transformation in Japan and solve societal challenges.

The partnership aims to combine Palantir’s artificial intelligence technologies and data integration capabilities to combat societal issues through Fujitsu Uvance, which is designed to provide gloval solutions to business challenges. The initiative will begin offering their services in Japan in the 2023 fiscal year and aims to expand to international markets in fiscal 2024.

The alliance will also integrate technologies of the Palantir Foundtry into Fujitsu Uvance, allowing the platform to integrate data infrastructure and facilitate collaboration across industries. Fujitsu will focus on delivering ESG processes and streamline business transformation for companies.

Kevin Kawasaki, global head of business development at Palantir Technologies commented: “We are deeply proud of our work with Fujitsu, and have already jointly supported customers in every major industry in Japan with Foundry – from government, to manufacturing, utility, financial services and more. We are pleased to jointly bring AIP into our most rapidly growing geographies, including the United States, and look forward to the continued partnership with Fujitsu’s talented engineers.”

Yoshinami Takahashi, SEVP of global business solutions business group and head of Uvance Business at Fujitsu Limited stated: “Fujitsu has been working closely with Palantir Technologies Japan and Palantir to develop highly specialised engineers in data integration and utilisation, and to solve various business problems at the data origin as an internal practice using Palantir’s industry-leading solutions. I’m confident that Palantir's world-class data integration and AI capabilities alongside Fujitsu's top-class computing and simulation technologies will play an important role in contributing to the realization of SX and DX and the promotion of ESG management under our vision for Fujitsu Uvance.”

Fujitsu recently collaborated with 77 Bank to digitise branch customer service.