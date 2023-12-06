Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Ransomware attack on vendor causes outages at 60 credit unions

Dozens of US credit unions have been hit by outages following a ransomware attack on a cloud computing vendor.

Ongoing Operations, a unit of Trellance, says it was hit by an "isolated cyber security incident" on 26 November that has affected the operations of around 60 of the firm's credit union clients.

In a 2 December statement, the vendor says it took immediate action to address and investigate the incident and has notified federal law enforcement.

The firm says it is "reviewing the impacted data to determine exactly what information was impacted and to whom that information belonged".

In a 4 December message to members, one of the affected credit unions, Mountain Valley Federal, says: "As of today, MVFCU’s data processing system remains non-operational."

The National Credit Union Administration says it is “coordinating with affected credit unions” and that many have "alternative services" in place.

