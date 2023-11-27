Christine Lagarde's son burned by crypto speculation

No fan of crypto investing, ECB president Christine Lagarde has revealed that her son ignored her warnings about the risks associated with trading in virtual currencies and consequently lost a significant chunk of his earnings in the market.

Lagarde has long railed against the volatile and sometimes criminal nature of crypto markets, warning novice investors that they risk losing all of their cash if they choose to speculate in virtual currencies.



But it seems that her son failed to listen and subsequently lost 60% of a speculative bet that went badly awry.



Lagarde shared the personal anecdote in a Town Hall meeting in Frankfurt: “He ignored me royally, which is his privilege. And he lost almost all the money that he had invested. It wasn’t a lot but he lost it all, he lost about 60% of it. So when I then had another talk with him about it, he reluctantly accepted that I was right."



