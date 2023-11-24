Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Binance FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Do Kwan to be extradited from Montenegro

Do Kwan to be extradited from Montenegro

Terraform Lab’s former CEO Do Kwan is to be extradited to either South Korea or the USA following approval from a Court in Podgorica, Montenegro.

 Kwan was arrested in the country in March after providing falsified documents from Costa Rica while attempting to board a flight to Dubai.

At the time of his arrest, he was wanted in the US for multiple charges of fraud for misleading investors and had been indicted in the US with eight charges including wire fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud, and conspiracy.

According to Coindesk, Kwon will first serve a four-month prison sentence in Montenegro for document forgery, before extradition.

This follows a month of high-profile cryptocurrency-related cases. This week Binance's now former CEO has plead guilty to violating anti-money laundering requirements, and the company has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in settlement. Earlier in the month Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts for multi-billion dollar FTX fraud.

Related Companies

Binance FTX

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Financial Crime Regulation & Compliance

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Scams: The 2024 Fraud Outlook

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce[On-Demand Webinar] Embedded Finance: Streamlining Payments with Commerce

Trending

Trending

  1. Fidelity National Financial services disrupted by cyber incident

  2. UK funds given green light for tokenisation

  3. Ex-Revolut leaders build digital wallet

  4. UK should tap open banking to take on card schemes - govt-commissioned review

  5. Mastercard gets green light for domestic payments processing in China

Research
See all reports »
UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

UK Open Banking API Performance 2022-2023

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?