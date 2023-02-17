Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial Crime

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Terraform and CEO Do Kwon charged with fraud by SEC

Terraform and CEO Do Kwon charged with fraud by SEC

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has charged cryptocurrency firm Terraform Labs and its CEO, Do Kwon, with orchestrating a multi-billion dollar crypto fraud scheme.

The regulatory watchdog alleges that Kwon raised funds from investors between April 2018 and 2022, by making false offerings of inter-connected digital assets, most of which were not registered.

The firm has been accused of misleading investors that believed they were investing in digital asset securities including an ‘algorithmic stablecoin’ that was meant to retain the value to the US dollar. Kwon allegedly promoted a crypto token that would be interchangeable with LUNA, a Terra security, and falsely informed investors that the value of their token would go up.

SEC chair Gary Gensler stated: "We allege that Terraform and Do Kwon failed to provide the public with full, fair, and truthful disclosure as required for a host of crypto asset securities, most notably for LUNA and Terra USD. We also allege that they committed fraud by repeating false and misleading statements to build trust before causing devastating losses for investors."

Director of the SEC’s division of enforcement, Gurbir S. Grewal commented: "Today’s action not only holds the defendants accountable for their roles in Terra’s collapse, which devastated both retail and institutional investors and sent shock waves through the crypto markets, but once again highlights that we look to the economic realities of an offering, not the labels put on it. As alleged in our complaint, the Terraform ecosystem was neither decentralized, nor finance. It was simply a fraud propped up by a so-called ‘algorithmic stablecoin’ – the price of which was controlled by the defendants, not any code."

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Financial Crime

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Embedded Finance: A marketplace differentiator for banks

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure[Upcoming Webinar] Cloud Migration Strategies: Navigating legacy infrastructure

Trending

Trending

  1. Finastra explores sale of banking business - Reuters

  2. FIS to spin off merchant business

  3. UAE to build CBDC and card scheme

  4. PayPal hits snooze on stablecoin

  5. Westpac gives credit cards a BNPL twist

Research
See all reports »
Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

Sustainable Finance Live - Enabling positive change through innovation and collaboration

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

UK Open Banking API Performance 2021-2022

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud

Seeking Approval - Acquirers vs. Transaction Fraud