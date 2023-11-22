Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Open payments firm Volt lands in Australia

Open payments firm Volt lands in Australia

London-based open payments gateway Volt has launched in Australia, integrating with the country's PayTo platform.

Founded in 2019, Volt offers seamless access to Open Banking payments in Europe, connecting over 5000 banks across the UK and EU, bringing together a new generation of account-to-account payments infrastructure to a single point of access.

Having already established itself across the UK and Europe, Volt entered the South American market via Brazil in 2021.

Now it has set its sights on Australia, integrating its gateway with PayTo, a digital platform that enables consumers to authorise and control payments directly from their bank account. The first merchant in Australia to integrate Volt’s technology is ticketing platform Megatix.

Volt - which closed a $60 million funding round over the summer - is also setting up a physical presence in Australia and says it is looking to make a number of "significant hires".

Tom Greenwood, CEO, Volt, says: "Australia is fast becoming a key market for many global businesses and similarly to Brazil when we launched there, our introduction into this fast-growing market will be transformative to the payments space."

