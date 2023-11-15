Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
BlackRock

Fake XRP ETF filing sends token's price up

A filing suggesting that BlackRock was preparing to launch a spot XRP exchange-traded fund briefly sent the token's price soaring this week before the asset manager confirmed that the paperwork was fake.

The filing appeared on the Delaware Department of State's Division of Corporations site on Monday, sending XRP's price soaring by more than 10% within minutes.

It appeared days after a similar, legitimate filing from BlackRock for the creation of an ETF that holds Ethereum’s ether token.

BlackRock quickly confirmed that it was not planning the XRP ETF and the Delaware Department of State has referred the matter to the state's Department of Justice.

Last month, publication Cointelegraph falsely tweeted that the SEC had approved BlackRock to launch a US Bitcoin spot ETF, pushing the crypto's price up.

BlackRock

