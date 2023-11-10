Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
BlackRock expands crypto strategy with Ethereum ETF application

BlackRock expands crypto strategy with Ethereum ETF application

In a filing through Nasdaq, the world’s largest asset manager revealed its plans to create an ETF that holds Ethereum’s ether token (ETH), bolstering its cryptocurrency strategy.

BlackRock has already created a corporate entity in keeping with the asset manager’s ETF division, titled ‘iShares Ethereum Trust,’ which is registered in Delaware.

In response to the news, ETH’s price jumped to its daily high of $2,100, reaching a six month high.

In June 2023, BlackRock applied to the SEC for permission to launch a spot Bitcoin ETF. To date, the regulator has yet to approve a spot ETF linked to a cryptocurrency. This is in keeping with its cautious approach to the crypto market. However, Coin Telegraph reports that the SEC could approve all 12 of the pending applications for spot Bitcoin ETFs in the next eight days.

