Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Bank staff receive jail terms over &#163;1 million fraud

Bank staff receive jail terms over £1 million fraud

Banking insiders working with an organised crime group have been sentenced on charges of stealing up to £1 million from customer accounts

Organised crime group members Tosin Aminoritse, Matthew Abass and Emmanuel Chukwumeka Okafor recruited bank staff Tyrone Ayodele Odesanya, Ishmeal Jack and Hasses Khan, to create a sophisticated criminal network, targeting numerous victims.

The criminal network unlawfully accessed customer accounts to steal their money, using individuals pretending to be genuine customers to attend branches, conduct withdrawals and transfer funds to bank accounts under the group’s control.

The group were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 1 and 2 November 2023. Aminoritse received six and half years in prison, Abass received five and a half years, and Okafor received four years.

Bank staff Odesanya and Jack were sentenced to three years and nine months respectively, whilst Khan received a community order for 18 months to complete 240 hours unpaid work.

Detective Constable Andrew Hammond who investigated the case for the banking industry sponsored police unit, the Dedicated Card and Payment Crime Unit, comments: “Aminoritse, Abass and Okafor callously orchestrated the theft of over £1 million from unsuspecting victims. They carefully worked together to defraud banks and their customers. Odesanya, Jack and Khan abused their positions of trust and responsibility that came with their roles as bank staff."

The name of the bank(s) involved was not disclosed.

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] Open banking for B2B: Maximising data for corporates

Comments: (1)

A Finextra member
A Finextra member 06 November, 2023, 10:20Be the first to give this comment the thumbs up 0 likes

Nowhere in this article is the bank named.

Report abuse
Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?[Impact Study] What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

Trending

Related News
UK consumers lost over half a billion pounds to scams in the first half of 2023
/security

UK consumers lost over half a billion pounds to scams in the first half of 2023

Former bank employee jailed over £130,000 fraud
/security

Former bank employee jailed over £130,000 fraud

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

  3. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  4. European Payments Initiative closes acquisition of iDeal and Payconiq

  5. Revolut hires former Deutsche Bank regulatory lead as UK CEO

Research
See all reports »
What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

What should European Banks prioritise in their payments modernisation journeys?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024