News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
Former bank employee jailed over £130,000 fraud

A former bank employee and his acccomplice have been sentenced to a combined total of five years and seven months in prison after stealing £130,000 from customer accounts.

Nathan Gilbert, 26, of Enfield, North London, who worked at the unidentified bank in Muswell Hill, was found to have changed bank customers’ account details and fraudulently issued bank passbooks, liaising with Daniel Frank, 46, of East Finchley, North London, to defraud several customers.

CCTV footage from the bank revealed that Frank had organised for individuals to attend the bank branches that Gilbert worked at, purporting to be those customers to withdraw money or make changes to the accounts.

On 7 October 2021, officers arrested Gilbert and seized his mobile phone for examination. His phone messages linked him to the accounts of defrauded customers, and revealed his contact with Frank.

Gilbert pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the UK banking industry and for committing fraud by abusing his position of trust. He received a custodial sentence of two years and three months in prison.

Frank pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the UK banking industry and was jailed for three years and four months.

