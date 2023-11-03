Musk and Sunak talk AI regulation at the UK’s AI Safety Summit

Towards the end of the UK’s AI Safety Summit taking place this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and tech tycoon Elon Musk sat down for a conversation on artificial intelligence (AI).

The interview saw Sunak and Musk discussing developments in the AI sector, possibilities for future development and regulation, and philosophising on what AI means for people on social and ethical levels.

Sunak noted the growing anxiety that the public feels around AI taking over jobs, and Musk agreed that regulation needs to be heavy-handed to keep the industry in check.

Musk also remarked on the unsettling potential of AI: “We are seeing the most disruptive force in history here. There will come a point where no job is needed - you can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything. I don’t know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable.”

Musk stated that AI could support the younger generation in their learning, calling it “the best and most patient tutor.”

The unconventional interview took place in Lancaster House, with Sunak interviewing Musk who he called a “brilliant and innovative technologist.” Among the audience were tech executives, policy officials,select reporters, and bizarrely, rapper will.i.am.

The conversation marked the British Prime Minister’s interest in AI development and keeping the UK amongst the top global tech hubs when it comes to innovation and regulation.