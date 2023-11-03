Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/devops

News and resources on devops, tools, platforms and APIs for developers and tech leaders in banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance People

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Musk and Sunak talk AI regulation at the UK’s AI Safety Summit

Musk and Sunak talk AI regulation at the UK’s AI Safety Summit

Towards the end of the UK’s AI Safety Summit taking place this week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and tech tycoon Elon Musk sat down for a conversation on artificial intelligence (AI).

The interview saw Sunak and Musk discussing developments in the AI sector, possibilities for future development and regulation, and philosophising on what AI means for people on social and ethical levels.

Sunak noted the growing anxiety that the public feels around AI taking over jobs, and Musk agreed that regulation needs to be heavy-handed to keep the industry in check.

Musk also remarked on the unsettling potential of AI: “We are seeing the most disruptive force in history here. There will come a point where no job is needed - you can have a job if you want one for personal satisfaction but AI will do everything. I don’t know if that makes people comfortable or uncomfortable.”

Musk stated that AI could support the younger generation in their learning, calling it “the best and most patient tutor.”

The unconventional interview took place in Lancaster House, with Sunak interviewing Musk who he called a “brilliant and innovative technologist.” Among the audience were tech executives, policy officials,select reporters, and bizarrely, rapper will.i.am.

The conversation marked the British Prime Minister’s interest in AI development and keeping the UK amongst the top global tech hubs when it comes to innovation and regulation.

Lead Channel

DevOps

Channels

Regulation & Compliance People

Keywords

Artificial intelligence Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Trending

  1. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  2. Elon Musk wants X to replace users&#39; bank accounts within a year

  3. Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

  4. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  5. Thought Machine makes job cuts

Research
See all reports »
How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024