Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/security

News and resources on cyber and physical threats to banks and fintechs worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
HSBC warns of spike in dummy apps

HSBC warns of spike in dummy apps

HSBC has issued an urgent fraud warning after a spike in the number of UK customers downloading dummy apps that trick users into handing over financial information.

The bank says that in recent weeks it has been made aware of dozens of customers downloading dummy apps that impersonate genuine apps with similar names.

The fake apps ask for personal information like usernames or credit card details which could then be used by criminals to try and steal money. The fakes may also block, redirect or impersonate legitimate apps, including banking ones. Others are designed to trick users into thinking they are logging on to their banking app.

HSBC has added a warning to its 'Latest Scams' page and put out a push notification on its Fraud and CyberAwareness app.

David Callington, head of fraud, HSBC UK, says: "Our own teams are alive to dummy apps and report them when we come across them, getting them taken down, but criminals make new ones or change the names or designs. It is a constant battle.

"Customers can help protect themselves by being vigilant and cautious, which are the best defences against this, ensuring you only download apps from trusted sources and do what you can to verify the authenticity of the app before exposing your device."

Related Companies

HSBC

Lead Channel

Security

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Upcoming Webinar] DORA: The drive towards better operational resilience

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Trending

  1. Elon Musk wants X to replace users&#39; bank accounts within a year

  2. Monzo and Starling among worst performers for APP fraud reimbursements

  3. HSBC becomes first bank in the world to offer tokenised gold

  4. HSBC tests tokenised deposit platform for global treasury payments

  5. Thought Machine makes job cuts

Research
See all reports »
How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

How can the future state of information technology combat fraud and money laundering?

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024