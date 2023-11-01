Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
retail banking

News and resources on retail banking, consumer finance and reinventing customer experience in finance.
News
Kuwait Finance House

KFH rolls out Shari’a-compliant digital youth bank

Kuwait Finance House has launched a Shari’a-compliant digital bank targeting the youth market in Kuwait.

The new digital bank, dubbed Tam, offers instant mobile onboarding to a youth-oriented savings account for managing student allowances and transfers. The proposition also features a rewards programme, offering cash-back loyalty points for discounted spending at the bank's network of brand retailers.

KFH chief Abdulwahab Iesa Al Rushood, says: "To open a Tam account, customers must be at least 15 years of age, have a civil ID, and a smart phone to download Tam application. There is no need for submitting any document or visiting the branch. When opening an account, customers will have access to a wider array of banking services, offers, reward points and much more.

“Tam Digital Bank has been set up as a result of various factors, including KFH’s unprecedented digital transformation strategy and its cutting-edge infrastructure. These factors are particularly important as digitization has become deeply ingrained in Kuwaiti youth and society as a whole."

The roll out of Tam comes on the heels of the launch earlier in October by KFH of Zaheb, a digital payment platform for SMEs.

