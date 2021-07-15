Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/start ups

News and resources on fintech start-ups, scale-ups, hubs, accelerators, VCs and funding worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Nomo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Boubyan Bank launches digital Islamic bank in the UK

Boubyan Bank launches digital Islamic bank in the UK

Boubyan Bank has launched a mobile-only, Sharia-compliant bank in the UK, catering to individuals in the Middle East with international banking needs.

Nomo has launched as a brand name of the UK-based Bank of London and The Middle East (BLME), in which Boubyan Bank is a majority shareholder.

Eligible customers from Kuwait will be able to open their new UK account in minutes through the Nomo iPhone app, providing them with the ability to make international payments in sterling and US dollars and transact through a virtual MasterCard debit card.

As well as daily banking services, Nomo provides Sharia-compliant investment opportunities by offering fixed-term deposits.

Boubyan Bank Group CEO and BLME chairman, Adel Al-Majed, says: “Most Islamic banks across the wider GCC region are behind the global digital curve in terms of the digital products and services being offered to customers. Nomo aims to propel Islamic digital banking towards a more innovative future where the priority is customer convenience on an international scale."

Related Companies

Nomo

Lead Channel

Start ups

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Mobile & online banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] Improving Straight Through Processing: The true solution for payment failures

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?[On-Demand Webinar] What does a digital-first ‘Bank for the Future’ look like?

Trending

Related News
Turkish-German mobile bank Insha raises €2.5 million
/startups

Turkish-German mobile bank Insha raises €2.5 million

Al Rayan to switch off online banking in less than a week

Al Rayan to switch off online banking in less than a week

R3 targets Islamic finance

29 Aug 2019

Gulf International opens online-only bank in Bahrain

24 Apr 2018

Trending

  1. Google plans fintech move in Japan

  2. Apple partners Goldman Sachs for BNPL play - Bloomberg

  3. CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

  4. Over half the world’s population will use mobile wallets by 2025, says Boku study

  5. Embedded finance startup Weavr raises &#163;7m

Research
See all reports »
Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

Successful strategies in adopting Hybrid Cloud in Financial Services

The Future of Payments 2021

The Future of Payments 2021

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud

The advantage of Machine Learning in preventing fraud