Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Crypto regulation takes shape in Taiwan

Crypto regulation takes shape in Taiwan

Taiwan’s parliament passed the first reading of a proposed crypto bill in a bid to tackle offshore market concerns and enhance regulation in the crypto asset industry.

Taiwan has introduced its first steps toward crypto regulation by proposing a Virtual Asset Management Ordinance Draft bill, which has passed its first hearing at Taiwan’s parliament, the Legislative Yuan. The bill was co-authored by 17 lawmakers who believe that crypto assets are distinct from traditional financial products and warrant special regulations.

The goal of the bill is to introduce a regulatory framework and create oversight over the crypto industry. While Taiwan’s Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) had previously released guidelines for the crypto sector, the proposed bill would provide legal enforceability for crypto businesses that the FSC’s guidelines were lacking.

At the moment, Taiwanese virtual asset service providers need to comply with anti-money laundering laws, yet the crypto industry remains largely unregulated. The proposed bill would upheave this by setting operational standards for asset operators, enhancing customer protection, and requiring all cryptocurrency platforms operating in Taiwan to obtain a permit.

While this first iteration of the proposed bill would require operators of exchanges to allow regulators, such as the FSC, to regularly inspect their systems, it currently does not take a strong position on derivatives or stablecoins, restrict trading of virtual assets to professional investors or explicitly mandate the use of third-party custodians.

An exact timeline for the second reading of the bill has not been outlined, but the FSC is expected to add its own submissions to the draft before the next reading.

A member of the Legislative Yuan and of the co-authors of the bill, Yung-Chang Chiang, said: “We hope that the Financial Supervisory Commission can also submit their version of a draft bill to the legislature, allowing various sectors of society to further consolidate consensus during the process.”

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Keywords

Reporting/compliance
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better[Webinar] Fintech and Banking: Using Tech, AI and Marketing to Cue the Remix and Build Better

Trending

Related News
FCA finds firms trying to fudge rules on crypto promotions
/regulation

FCA finds firms trying to fudge rules on crypto promotions

US Treasury proposes crypto mixer-crackdown to end anonymous transactions
/regulation

US Treasury proposes crypto mixer-crackdown to end anonymous transactions

Banks must disclose crypto asset exposures says Basel Committee

17 Oct

Trending

  1. Worldline shares halve on depressed outlook

  2. Sepa payment schemes ISO 20022 migration delayed

  3. Former JP Morgan exec brings refund payments startup out of stealth

  4. Curve issues first credit card

  5. BBVA consolidates tech firms into one new company

Research
See all reports »
The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of Digital Banking in North America 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy