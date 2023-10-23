Ron Kalifa joins Brookfield

Fintech grandee Ron Kalifa has joined Brookfield Asset Management as vice chair and head of financial infrastructure investments.

Kalifa led Worldpay for over 10 years, overseeing its divestment into private equity ownership and subsequently to IPO.



He also served as a non-executive director of the Bank of England’s court of directors, working with Brookfield chair and former BofE governor Mark Carney.



More recently, he led and authored the independent fintech review for the UK Government outlining a comprehensive plan to bolster the UK sector’s dominance across the globe.



Brookfield’s financial infrastructure strategy focuses on identifying opportunities in digital assets and services. The firm has invested or committed approximately $5 billion in financial infrastructure companies.



Says Kalifa: “The global financial system is at an inflection point, with macroeconomic trends driving a sector transition that requires scale capital and deep operating expertise.



"I look forward to working with the team to leverage the benefits of the Brookfield ecosystem and build solutions to help companies navigate this changing landscape.”