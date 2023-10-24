Thought Machine and Form3 team on real-time payments in US and Europe

Thought Machine has enlisted cloud-native account-to-account platform Form3 to add FedNow, TCH RTP and Sepa Instant Credit Transfer connectivity to its payment platform.

Thought Machine’s Vault Payments is a cloud-native and API-enabled platform designed to simplify payment processing for banks.



Through the integration of Vault Payments with Form3's account-to-account platform, clients can harness the configuration capabilities of Thought Machine in conjunction with Form3's direct connections to various payment schemes.



Both platforms are cloud-native and both natively support ISO 20022 messaging standards.



Paul Taylor, CEO, Thought Machine, says: "We are delighted to partner with Form3, marking a significant step towards realising our vision of a truly Universal Payment Engine."