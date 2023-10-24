Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Thought Machine and Form3 team on real-time payments in US and Europe

Thought Machine and Form3 team on real-time payments in US and Europe

Thought Machine has enlisted cloud-native account-to-account platform Form3 to add FedNow, TCH RTP and Sepa Instant Credit Transfer connectivity to its payment platform.

Thought Machine’s Vault Payments is a cloud-native and API-enabled platform designed to simplify payment processing for banks.

Through the integration of Vault Payments with Form3's account-to-account platform, clients can harness the configuration capabilities of Thought Machine in conjunction with Form3's direct connections to various payment schemes.

Both platforms are cloud-native and both natively support ISO 20022 messaging standards.

Paul Taylor, CEO, Thought Machine, says: "We are delighted to partner with Form3, marking a significant step towards realising our vision of a truly Universal Payment Engine."

