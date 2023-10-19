Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Fed expected to lower debit card fee cap

Fed expected to lower debit card fee cap

The Federal Reserve is expected to propose lowering the debit interchange fees banks can charge merchants.

The Fed says the topic will be on the agenda at a meeting next week, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that there will a proposal to lower the cap.

Shares in Visa and Mastercard dipped on the news.

For the last 12 years, merchants have paid banks 21 cents plus 0.05% of the transaction cost for each debit card payments.

Retailers have long pushed for the Fed to reduce the cap. Stephanie Martz, general counsel, National Retail Federation, says: "These fees have been too high for too long and we're glad to see the Fed is finally ready to act."

Last month, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a case brought by merchants in North Dakota arguing that the fees are not proportional to the cost of processing a transaction.

