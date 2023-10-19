Samsung invests in Skipify

Skipify, a fintech outfit smoothing the online checkout experience, has secured a strategic investment from Samsung.

Skipify works with financial institutions to directly pull and store consumers’ eligible payment and billing address information on file, after securely authenticating the user at checkout.



Samsung joins American Express and PayPal Ventures, alongside a host of VCs such as Synchrony Ventures, Flourish Ventures and Okta Ventures as a stakeholder in the firm. The value of Samsung's investment was not disclosed.



“We invested in Skipify because of the potential this seamless and native checkout experience could bring to Samsung users and beyond,” says Carlos Castellanos, investor at Samsung Next. “We’re excited to join them on this journey, as they embrace the challenge of defining new opportunities and aim to shape the future of shopping experiences.”



Samsung Next’s investment follows on the heels of Skipify’s launch of Card Linking with American Express, announced in August 2023.



Ryth Martin, founder & CEO of Skipify, comments: “As the global leader in mobile devices, we’re excited by what this investment from Samsung Next could unlock for our merchant and bank partners, as we expand our reach and extend into in-store physical payments.”