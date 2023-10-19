Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Samsung Skipify

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Samsung invests in Skipify

Samsung invests in Skipify

Skipify, a fintech outfit smoothing the online checkout experience, has secured a strategic investment from Samsung.

Skipify works with financial institutions to directly pull and store consumers’ eligible payment and billing address information on file, after securely authenticating the user at checkout.

Samsung joins American Express and PayPal Ventures, alongside a host of VCs such as Synchrony Ventures, Flourish Ventures and Okta Ventures as a stakeholder in the firm. The value of Samsung's investment was not disclosed.

“We invested in Skipify because of the potential this seamless and native checkout experience could bring to Samsung users and beyond,” says Carlos Castellanos, investor at Samsung Next. “We’re excited to join them on this journey, as they embrace the challenge of defining new opportunities and aim to shape the future of shopping experiences.”

Samsung Next’s investment follows on the heels of Skipify’s launch of Card Linking with American Express, announced in August 2023.

Ryth Martin, founder & CEO of Skipify, comments: “As the global leader in mobile devices, we’re excited by what this investment from Samsung Next could unlock for our merchant and bank partners, as we expand our reach and extend into in-store physical payments.”

Related Companies

Samsung Skipify

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Eftpos
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [Webinar] Consumer data privacy: Why protecting trust is essential

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk[Upcoming Webinar] Network Analytics: How to Uncover Financial Crime Risk

Trending

Related News
Skipify and AmEx partner to ease checkout process
/payments

Skipify and AmEx partner to ease checkout process

Trending

  1. FCA and Modulr agree customer onboarding restrictions

  2. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  3. UAE to launch national domestic card scheme

  4. SEC head warns AI could cause financial crisis

  5. China opens CBDC industrial park

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024