Plaid appoints first CFO

Open banking platform Plaid has hired former Expedia executive Eric Hart as its first chief financial officer, filling a critical role ahead of an anticipated IPO.

Plaid CEO Zachary Perret confirmed the appointment on X: "I’m thrilled to welcome Eric Hart to Plaid as our first CFO. Eric is an incredible leader, and his many years of experience building Expedia into one of the largest platforms in the world are inspiring."



Hart spent 13 years at travel site Expedia, including three as CFO, before leaving a year ago.



Although Plaid says it does not have plans to go public at the moment, Perret has previously stated that an IPO is his aim for the firm after a $5.3 billion deal to be acquired by Visa was blocked by the US Justice Department over competition concerns.



In 2021 Plaid raised $425 million in Series D financing at an estimated valuation of $13.5 billion.