Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/cryptocurrency

News and resources on digital currencies, crypto assets and crypto exchanges worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Binance stops accepting new UK customers

Binance stops accepting new UK customers

Binance has stopped accepting new users in the UK while it works to find a partner to help it meet recently-introduced crypto asset promotion rules.

The crypto giant stopped accepting new UK customers at 5pm on Monday, according to a blog.

Under Financial Conduct Authority rules introduced earlier this month, firms wishing to promote cryptoassets in the UK must, by law, be authorised or registered by the FCA, or have their marketing approved by an authorised firm.

As an unregulated overseas firm, Binance engaged FCA-authorised firm Rebuildingsociety.com to review and approve financial promotions in compliance with the new rules. But, last week the FCA said that Rebuildingsociety.com is not licensed to do this.

Says Binance: "We are working closely with the FCA to ensure that our users are not harmed by these developments and are looking to find another suitable FCA authorised firm to approve our financial promotions as soon as possible."

Binance has fallen foul of the FCA before: In 2021, the exchange lost access to Faster Payments after the watchdog ordered it to stop regulated activities in the UK. Earlier this year, the firm had to halt sterling deposits and withdrawals after Paysafe, its partner for the service, cut it off.

Meanwhile, in the US the exchange and its CEO Changpeng Zhao are being sued by the SEC for alleged securities law violations.

Related Companies

Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) Binance

Lead Channel

Cryptocurrency

Channels

Regulation & Compliance Retail banking Markets
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [On-Demand Webinar] SaaS migration: Why outsourcing to multiple providers is the key to SaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems[New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Trending

Trending

  1. NatWest enrolls debit cards in Mastercard&#39;s Click to Pay

  2. JPMorgan moves to commercialise blockchain with Tokenized Collateral Network

  3. Spanish banks road test &#39;digital euro&#39; on existing payment infrastructures

  4. Quant develops central bank-grade key management solution for blockchain transactions

  5. China opens CBDC industrial park

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024