Investing app Stash raises $40m

American investing app Stash has raised $40 million in financing led by T Rowe Price. The firm has also appointed former Nyse CFO Amy Butte as independent audit chair.

Stash provides a host of automated investing tools to more than two million Americans who average $58,000 in household income and have set aside a combined $3 billion.



Butte joins with a track record of taking companies public as director, advisor, and CFO, including the Nyse IPO.



Stash CEO Liza Landsman says: "We will move even faster to scale while committing to increasing levels of rigor and transparency—all in service of supporting our millions of customers."