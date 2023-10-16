Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Investing app Stash raises $40m

American investing app Stash has raised $40 million in financing led by T Rowe Price. The firm has also appointed former Nyse CFO Amy Butte as independent audit chair.

Stash provides a host of automated investing tools to more than two million Americans who average $58,000 in household income and have set aside a combined $3 billion.

Butte joins with a track record of taking companies public as director, advisor, and CFO, including the Nyse IPO.

Stash CEO Liza Landsman says: "We will move even faster to scale while committing to increasing levels of rigor and transparency—all in service of supporting our millions of customers."

