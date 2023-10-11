Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
PE giant Advent hires fintech exec Kahina Van Dyke

Private equity outfit Advent International has hired former Standard Chartered, Ripple and Meta executive Kahina Van Dyke to help build out its fintech franchise.

Van Dyke joins as an operating partner and will work with Advent's technology and business and financial services teams to identify opportunities and support the management teams of portfolio companies.

Advent's fintech investments include Vantiv, Worldpay, TransUnion, XPLOR, Conservice, CCC Intelligent Solutions, Planet and Nexi.

Van Dyke most recently served as global head of digital channels and data analytics at Standard Chartered. She has also led the corporate and business development teams at blockchain firm Ripple and was global lead of financial services and payments at Meta.

Eric Noeth, MD at Advent, says: "Kahina has been at the forefront of fintech for more than three decades. Working on-the-ground in more than 50 countries over the course of her career, Kahina brings an invaluable wealth of global experience from her roles at several leading financial institutions, large technology companies and high-growth start-ups."

