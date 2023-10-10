Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/sustainable

News and resources on ESG data and technology, Impact Investing and Sustainable Finance initiatives and best practices.
News
See Headlines »

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
Which? puts six UK banks on &#39;red&#39; alert list over fossil fuel investments

Which? puts six UK banks on 'red' alert list over fossil fuel investments

Some of the UK’s biggest high-street banks have been put in a 'red' warning category based on new analysis of their fossil fuel investments and green policies.

Consumer champion Which? examined the environmental policies of 13 of the UK’s leading current account providers with only three earning the Which? Eco Provider badge.

Which? reports that the world's 60 largest banks reportedly ploughed $669 billion into the fossil fuel industry in 2022 alone - and many UK high-street banks are among the worst culprits.

Six banks are classified in the 'red' category - JPMorgan Chase, Santander, Barclays, HSBC, NatWest and Lloyds - following Which? and Reclaim Finance (a non-profit research organisation) analysis of their fossil fuel policies - which were broadly found to be too weak - and statements on agricultural commodities such as beef, soy, timber and palm oil.

Which? researchers also considered transparency levels and whether banks had credible targets to reduce exposure to environmentally damaging sectors, and checked whether they publish independently verified data.

The three banks labelled Which? Eco Providers are Nationwide, The Co-operative Bank and Triodos. They have no exposure to fossil fuels in their banking activities.

Sam Richardson, deputy editor of Which? Money, says: “Consumers seeking to make more sustainable choices might want to consider switching banks if they are uncomfortable with their money being invested in the fossil fuel industry and other projects which could be damaging to the environment.

“By choosing one of Which?’s three Eco Providers, customers can feel confident that their bank has impressive green credentials and steers clear of investing money in coal, oil or gas.”

Lead Channel

Sustainable

Channels

Retail banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Build, Buy or Bust – The hybrid platforms leapfrogging legacy systems

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance[Upcoming Webinar] SCT Inst: Creating Innovation through Compliance

Trending

Related News
FCA to host Greenwashing TechSprint
/sustainable

FCA to host Greenwashing TechSprint

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing
/sustainable

FCA to clamp down on greenwashing

Greenwashing is a systemic problem at UK banks

13 Sep 2022

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  3. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  4. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

  5. Samsung unveils card that can be physically tracked

Research
See all reports »
The Future of ESGTech 2024

The Future of ESGTech 2024

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024