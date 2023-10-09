Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Please read our Privacy Policy.

Accept
Channels

/payments

News and resources on payments systems, innovations and initiatives worldwide.
News
See Headlines »

Related Companies

BuildMyCreditScore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.
UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

UK startup taps open banking technology to help people build their credit score

BuildMyCreditScore, a UK startup that enables individuals to effortlessly boost their credit score through everyday spending on a debit card, has launched in the UK.

The company provides a Mastercard debit card connected to a user's current account via open banking technology.

While the debit card works instantly like a regular bank card, the money - up to a daily cap of £30 per day - is collected via Direct Debit by BuildMyCreditScore around two working days after, allowing it to be reported to credit reference agencies. As a result, cardholders are able to build their credit score by demonstrating their ability to manage rolling outgoings and repay credit promptly.

The app was tested by a pilot of 632 customers between December 2022 and June 2023. Of that number, the majority saw an increase in their credit score of between 11 and 55 points within the first three months of trialling the product.

James Lynn, CEO and Co-Founder of BuildMyCreditScore, comments: “Traditional credit builder products typically rely on someone making prompt repayments on credit they’ve taken out. If they fail to do so for any reason, they risk falling into debt and harming their credit score further. BuildMyCreditScore’s innovative use of open banking disrupts this model by integrating seamlessly with a person’s usual spending habits, allowing them to build their credit score in a safe, low-risk way through their everyday spending.”

Related Companies

BuildMyCreditScore

Lead Channel

Payments

Channels

Retail banking

Keywords

Credit referencing and support Open banking
Editorial | what does this mean?
This content has been selected, created and edited by the Finextra editorial team based upon its relevance and interest to our community.

Sponsored: [New Report] Entering New and Niche Markets with BaaS

Comments: (0)

Join the discussion

Write a blog post about this story (membership required)

[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024[New Report] The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Trending

Related News
Consumer credit score checks soar as cost of living bites
/payments

Consumer credit score checks soar as cost of living bites

Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million
/retail

Apple quietly acquires Credit Kudos for $150 million

Credit Kudos launches Open Banking credit score

14 Oct 2021

US banks to pilot credit for people with no credit score - WSJ

14 May 2021

Experian lets Brits use Netflix subscriptions to boost credit scores

09 Nov 2020

US regulators approve alternative data to assess creditworthiness

05 Dec 2019

Trending

  1. PayPal integrates with Apple Pay

  2. Will Metro Bank be 2023’s next banking collapse?

  3. American Express to pilot biometrics at the online checkout

  4. Revolut and Softbank agree share deal in battle for banking licence

  5. AI could lead to 3 1/2 day work week, predicts Jamie Dimon

Research
See all reports »
Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

Build, Buy or Bust – Hybrid leapfrogging Legacy

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

The Future of the Global Financial Ecosystem 2024

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale

Power your banking value chain with AI/ML at scale