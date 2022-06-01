Welcome to Finextra. We use cookies to help us to deliver our services. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you may change your preferences at our Cookie Centre.
Consumer credit score checks soar as cost of living bites

Consumer credit score checks soar as cost of living bites

The UK's costs of living crisis is leading to a massive uplift in consumers checking their credit score, according to Lloyds bank.

Elyn Corfield, managing director consumer finance at Lloyds Bank says: “Almost one million people checked their credit score for the first time with us in April, a 432% increase on March. This exceeded our expectations and highlights the focus people are putting on their personal finances.”

The Lloyds Bank ‘Your Credit Score’ service, powered by TransUnion, gives customers a clear picture of their credit health, as well as tips to help improve their credit score. Over 2.5 million customers have registered so far.

The bank found that (56%) of people who had checked their credit score in the mobile app by the end of March, returned the following month to re-check their score and get expert guidance on practical steps to help improve it.

According to TransUnion, people who keep a close eye on their credit health generally see a greater improvement over six months than those that don’t track their score.

The tool, which updates every 28 days within online or mobile banking, provides a range of information related to a customer’s credit worthiness, providing information on how their score may affect any borrowing applications and where to go for support and guidance with any money worries or financial difficulties.

